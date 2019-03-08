Stab victim left with bowels protruding after Halloween attack

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 41-year-old Essex man who was repeatedly stabbed in a Halloween attack in Marks Tey suffered a potentially fatal injury, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pathologist Benjamin Swift told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that Leon Sobers suffered six stab wounds, including one to his lower chest, which resulted in his bowels protruding.

He said the wound had penetrated the stomach to a depth of 5-10cm and "had the potential to be a fatal injury".

Dr Swift said Mr Sobers had also suffered two defensive wounds to his arm and three wounds to his back, none of which had been life-threatening.

He said that as a result of the wounds Mr Sobers had lost around 600ml of blood which was the equivalent of two cans of fizzy drink.

Before the court are Donald Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

All three deny attempting to murder Mr Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, has alleged that Mr Sobers, who lives in Marks Tey, was lured into a trap in an alleyway near Mandeville Road, Marks Tey after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

He said that following the attack Mr Sobers had by chance knocked at the door of a former paramedic who was able to tend to his injuries until an ambulance arrived.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery to repair the damage to his abdomen.

Giving evidence Mr Sobers told the court: "I was scared. I thought I was going to die. I felt I was fighting for my life."

He said that one of his attackers had been wearing a skeleton mask.

The trial continues.