Air ambulance called as cyclist suffers suspected broken leg

Published: 1:30 PM April 27, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to the scene of the accident in Marlesford - Credit: Google Maps

Police and fire crews are awaiting the arrival of the air ambulance after a cyclist suffered a suspected broken leg during an accident in Marlesford.

Three fire engines have been called to the scene of the accident in Ford Road, which occurred by the River Ore just before 12.20pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the cyclist, a man, fell off his bike and has sustained a suspected broken leg.

He added the East Anglian Air Ambulance has also been called to the scene.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.