How you can see Mars and Venus in the sky tonight
- Credit: Petmal/buradaki/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Keen astronomers will be in for a treat this evening as they will be able to catch a dazzling view of Mars, Venus and the moon.
People will be able to see the Mars-Venus conjunction at around 9pm tonight, Tuesday, July 13.
As Mars will be appearing half a degree below Venus the separation between the two planets will be so small they may appear as a singular object.
The two planets will be easy to distinguish from one another in the sky because Venus is a lot brighter than Mars, which also appears reddish brown.
How you can see the Mars-Venus conjunction
To catch a glimpse of the conjunction, head out around twilight — 45 minutes to an hour after sunset.
The two planets will be visible to the naked eye after the sun sinks low below the horizon.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal as seventh signing arrives
- 2 Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich
- 3 Bournemouth make a move for Downes
- 4 Town closing in on deal for striker Pigott
- 5 Ipswich striker Norwood banned from roads after driving home from night out
- 6 Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip
- 7 Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening
- 8 Confusing station name could be changed with council money
- 9 Crash involving car and HGV leaves west Suffolk road partially blocked
- 10 Suffolk’s first vegan fine-dining restaurant opens
To catch a better view of the event it is recommended to use a telescope.
The conjunctions are quite rare with the last one taking place in August 2019 and the next one predicted for February 2024.