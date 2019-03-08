Tributes paid to Suffolk schoolteacher and former journalist who died running with his son

Martin Davey ran a Race for Life with his children Tom and Jess in June Picture: WENDY DAVEY Archant

Heartwarming tributes have been paid to a Suffolk schoolteacher who died while running with his 12-year-old son.

Martin Davey, 47, had been running with son Tom on his regular route close to their Norton home on Monday, August 19 when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The former EADT and Ipswich Star journalist turned head of English at Newmarket Academy had taken up running 18 months prior in a bid to keep fit and healthy.

The family had just returned from holiday before his death.

Wife Wendy - who was his deputy editor when they met working in local news - said her husband had been the "healthiest he had ever been".

Mrs Davey added: "It really is such a shock and hard to process, it all happened so suddenly.

"He was the fittest and the healthiest he had ever been.

"He was a lovely, devoted family man who loved his children to bits. There wasn't a thing he wouldn't do for his children.

"It is such a comfort to know he died doing something he loved with someone he loved."

Son Tom was praised by paramedic crews for his bravery after calling the emergency services following his collapse, with Mrs Davey adding she was "so proud" of the way he and sister Jess, 15, handled his loss.

Newmarket Academy will be closing early on Thursday, September 12 at 12.10pm in order to allow staff and students to pay respects at his funeral at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Nick Froy, principal of Newmarket Academy, said Mr Davey has left a permanent and lasting legacy on the school and the community.

Mr Froy added: "Martin or 'Davey' was much loved and admired by all the staff and students.

"He was an inspirational teacher bringing the joy of reading to so many students. He had a special and extraordinary ability to bring all aspects of literature to life, and find the pleasure, fascination and enjoyment in story-telling.

"He created a can-do attitude in his classes underpinned by true commitment and care for his students. His humour, passion and commitment was amazing. He inspired students and their passion for the subject will be an ever-lasting testament to a natural born teacher."

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "Martin worked with us in the mid-2000s - not only was he an excellent journalist and news editor, he was simply a lovely bloke. He was always kind and supportive to his colleagues, and a genuine pleasure to work with. Our thoughts go to his family at this sad time."