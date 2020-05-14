Suspected drug dealer charged after police seize cannabis

A man in Felixstowe has been charged with drug-dealing after police seized cannabis from a property.

Suffolk police searched an address in Grange Road on Tuesday after receiving reports of potential drug dealing.

Officers conducted a search of the property and seized a haul of cannabis, cash, scales and a mobile phone.

Martin Lambden, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply of class B drugs.

The 24-year-old appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Wednesday and was remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at a later date.