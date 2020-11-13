CCTV appeal after parcel taken outside Ipswich home

Suffolk police are looking to speak to this man in connection to a theft in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A CCTV image has been released by Suffolk police after a parcel was stolen outside the front door in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police have issued the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft in Ipswich.

The incident occurred at just before 11am on Tuesday, October 27 in Martinet Green, where a parcel was stolen from outside the front door of a house.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image, who they believe may have important information.

You may also want to watch:

He is described as white, aged approximately 40 years old, wearing a baseball cap and was riding a bicycle.

Anyone who believes they know the man pictured in the CCTV, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference 62479/20.

Those with information are asked to call 101 of visit this website.