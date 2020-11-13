CCTV appeal after parcel taken outside Ipswich home
PUBLISHED: 13:46 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 13 November 2020
Archant
A CCTV image has been released by Suffolk police after a parcel was stolen outside the front door in Ipswich.
The police have issued the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft in Ipswich.
The incident occurred at just before 11am on Tuesday, October 27 in Martinet Green, where a parcel was stolen from outside the front door of a house.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image, who they believe may have important information.
You may also want to watch:
He is described as white, aged approximately 40 years old, wearing a baseball cap and was riding a bicycle.
Anyone who believes they know the man pictured in the CCTV, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference 62479/20.
Those with information are asked to call 101 of visit this website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.