Newsagent left ‘disheartened’ after shop broken into while supporting community through coronavirus

The Martins shop in Saxmundham was broken into on Saturday Picture: NEIL GLASSCOCK Archant

A town centre newsagent has described a break-in which the shop’s front door smashed to pieces as the ‘icing on the cake’ during a difficult time.

The Martin’s newsagent in Market Place, Saxmundham, was broken into during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area shortly before 2am following reports of the break-in.

The break-in could not have come at a worse time for branch manager Neil Glasscock.

“We get here on a Saturday for about 5.30am,” said Mr Glasscock.

“I had a colleague text me from another branch about a possible break-in.

“I was in a panic and I ran to the shop.

“When I got there the front door was boarded up and there were cigarettes everywhere.

“I have been in here for four years and I have lived in Saxmundham my whole life. It was very disheartening.”

Mr Glasscock then called police to talk through what had happened.

The shop remained closed for a number of hours while staff looked over the damage but was able to re-open again at around 2pm.

Mr Glasscock and his team had become an important lifeline for people in Saxmundham following the coronavirus outbreak with staff already working hard for their community.

“It was really the icing on the cake,” said Mr Glasscock.

“We were already a staff member down and a driver down.”

Mr Glasscock and his staff have been walking around the town to ensure that local people still receive their newspaper deliveries.

“We are trying to do everything for them and someone has come in and destroyed the shop.”

Despite the break-in Mr Glasscock said he had been heartened by the support he had received from the community.

“It’s nice to see the community is there,” said Mr Glasscock.

“It’s lovely. It has definitely put a smile on my face.”

Suffolk police said that two men were in custody on Saturday morning in relation to the break-in.

