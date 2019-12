Lane blocked after collision on A12

A12 near Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Two cars collided on the A12 on Wednesday morning, leaving one lane of the road blocked.

Officers were called to the A12 at Martlesham shortly before 11am following a collision between a Ford Focus and a Honda CR-V. A spokesman for Suffolk police said the vehicles were on the roundabout and that one lane remained blocked.

There are not believed to be any injuries at the scene.