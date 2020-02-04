Details of plans for village retirement apartments revealed

Proposals for a new retirement complex in a Suffolk village have been unveiled for the first time.

The plans, proposed for Eagle Way in Martlesham Heath, were first unveiled at a public meeting earlier this week.

Plans unveiled at the meeting would see the creation of a 40 retirement living apartments; including a mixture of one and two-bedroomed apartments.

A communal lounge area as well as shared gardens and a guest suite for visitors will also be included on the 1.8 acre site.

In the plans McCarthy and Stone said that the site was: "well-located for housing for older people, being located next to local shops and services."

It added that it had "worked hard to design a high-quality development which is in keeping with the character of the local area, while introducing new homes to meet the needs of local older people".

McCarthy and Stone have also proposed the creation of a new car parking space for the community which would replace the site lost through the development itself.

The car park would incorporate part of the runway for the original RAF Martlesham Heath site and would see the creation of around 50-55 spaces.

A new access would be made to the site from Eagle Way with new landscaping set to be created around the development.

Residents were able to look over the plans for the first time on Monday night during a consultation evening held at the Martlesham Heath Pavillion.

Representatives from the company were on hand to look over the plans and take resident's feedback.

There had been concerns previously that the site would increase traffic in the village and add pressure to the doctor's surgery which sits next door to the development itself.

Martlesham Parish Council is set to discuss the plans during a meeting of its Development Plan Committee next week.

From here, it will be sending feedback to the developers to take into consideration ahead of the application's submission.

East Suffolk Council will consider the plans once an application is made.