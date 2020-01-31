Retirement complex planned for Eagle Way site in Martlesham Heath

Developers McCarthy and Stone are planning to build new retirement apartments next to a doctor's surgery on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Land off Eagle Way in Martlesham Heath has recently been acquired by the development company, which specialises in homes for older people.

The developers are in the early stages of drawing up plans for the site which would see the creation of new retirement complex.

Much of the site, which sits next to the town's doctor's surgery, is currently used for car parking.

Residents have already raised concerns about the potential impact the new housing would have on the area, including additional traffic congestion and extra pressure on the surgery.

Concerns have also been raised about the potential loss of the car park itself.

The developers will be hosting a public exhibition next week with more than 1,500 letters having been sent out to local residents inviting them to go along and discover more about the plans.

At the exhibition residents will be able to have a look at the proposals for the site and give their feedback to the developers before any formal plans are submitted to East Suffolk Council.

Matt Wills, divisional managing director of McCarthy & Stone, said: "We look forward to speaking with members of the local community about our emerging plans for this under-utilised site.

"The site is ideally located close to the village centre, and our plans would assist in meeting a growing need for housing for older people in Martlesham Heath.

"Our emerging proposals, which include specialist retirement apartments and a replacement car park, have been carefully designed to respect and complement the local context and neighbouring properties, while delivering a range of wider benefits for the local area."

McCarthy and Stone have previously had a similar development approved for Lower Brook Street in Ipswich, where work is still ongoing.

The meeting on the plans for Martlesham Heath will be held at Martlesham Heath Pavillion on Monday, February 3 between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.