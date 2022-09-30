'Very happy faces' as primary kids' colour run breaks record

Children at a school in Martlesham took part in a nationwide record attempt, running with coloured powdered paint.

Pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy were part of a 60-strong national school effort to break a record of the amount of pupils running with coloured powdered paint.

The attempt was in celebration of Reach2's 10th anniversary.

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Martlesham Primary Academy are part of Reach2, the trust of academies around the country.

For this record, the 122 children at the primary academy ran laps around their school field, with the younger children doing two laps, lower Key Stage Two children doing three laps and the oldest children doing four.

Emma Churchman, the school's headteacher, said: "It went really well.

Children running through the coloured powder paint - Credit: charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham Primary - Credit: charlotte Bond

"The kids had a great time having paint thrown all over them.

"At the end, they got a really lovely medal, and I think the children will be well showered tonight.

"I think there were a lot of funky hairstyles when they were going home and some children have swimming lessons tonight, but they've had to go home and shower before they can get back into water again.

"But there were lots and lots of happy faces."

Colour run at Martlesham Primary - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham primary - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND