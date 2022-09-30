News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Very happy faces' as primary kids' colour run breaks record

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 5:59 PM September 30, 2022
Updated: 7:02 PM September 30, 2022
Colour run at Martlesham Primary Academy

Colour run at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Children at a school in Martlesham took part in a nationwide record attempt, running with coloured powdered paint.

Pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy were part of a 60-strong national school effort to break a record of the amount of pupils running with coloured powdered paint.

The attempt was in celebration of Reach2's 10th anniversary.

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Martlesham Primary Academy are part of Reach2, the trust of academies around the country.

For this record, the 122 children at the primary academy ran laps around their school field, with the younger children doing two laps, lower Key Stage Two children doing three laps and the oldest children doing four.

Emma Churchman, the school's headteacher, said: "It went really well.

Children running through the coloured powder paint

Children running through the coloured powder paint - Credit: charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham Primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham Primary - Credit: charlotte Bond

"The kids had a great time having paint thrown all over them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month
  2. 2 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
  3. 3 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  1. 4 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  2. 5 Former Town midfielder strongly linked with Colchester job
  3. 6 Family's tributes to hardworking Shane following sudden death at 36
  4. 7 Is history repeating itself for Pigott at Pompey?
  5. 8 New threat as invasive hornet spotted in Suffolk returns
  6. 9 School named one of the top independents in the UK
  7. 10 Suffolk woman crowned the UK's best digger driver

"At the end, they got a really lovely medal, and I think the children will be well showered tonight.

"I think there were a lot of funky hairstyles when they were going home and some children have swimming lessons tonight, but they've had to go home and shower before they can get back into water again.

"But there were lots and lots of happy faces."

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham Primary - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham primary - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham primary PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colour run at Martlesham primary - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Martlesham News

Don't Miss

St Bartholomew's, a Grade II listed farmhouse with chapel in Sudbury, Suffolk, which is still for sale with Brown&Co

'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash

Suffolk Live News

Town centre road closed after crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews attend the scene of a field fire in Wades Lanes, Chelmondiston. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bruisyard Village Hall, where the bike show gig was cut short by the council

Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'

Dominic Bareham

person