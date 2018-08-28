WATCH: Could you give these best of friends the perfect home?

Nibbles and Chewy are in need of some love – could you be a match for these playful degus?

Two cute and cheeky degus with a special bond are in need of a new home after their previous owners could no longer look after them.

The female degus are members of the Octodontidae family of rodents – they are fun, sociable animals that keep active and are incredibly easy to look after.

Nibbles and Chewy, who are Agouti and Piebald coloured Degus and are three and a half years old, currently live at the RSPCA in Martlesham where they have been looked after since October 7.

The RSPCA describe the pair as being “a little on the shy side” so they would love to find a home together with an owner that has the time and patience to continue with their socialisation.

Tom Patrick, one of the supervisors in the small animal unit at the RSPCA in Martlesham, said: “When they first came in they were a bit timid but they’ve settled in now – they love running in their wheel or often trying to chew their wheel.”

Zoe Barrett, the Animal Centre Manager said: “They are a bonded pair who love each other’s company.

“Although they are not keen on being handled they enjoy a stroke and are very inquisitve – they will happily take food from you and enjoy exploring too.

“They would need a large cage, with lots of enrichment to keep them happy while you are not there.”

The degus require good quality hay as a staple part of their diet and enjoy small amounts of dry food mix and a small portion of suitable vegetables. If you think you could give these two degus a loving home, you can find out more about them by visiting the RSPCA Martlesham website.

Alternatively you can pop in to the centre for a chat with one of the members of staff there.