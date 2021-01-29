News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Tributes paid to 'bright' alleged murder victim, 21

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:06 PM January 29, 2021   
Police have launched a murder investigation in Laing Road, Colchester, after a woman in her 20s was found dead.

Police at the scene in Laing Road - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman found dead at a house in Colchester has been named by police. 

Mary Wells, 21, was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road at around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17.

Mary Wells was found unresponsive in a house in Colchester

Mary Wells was found unresponsive in a house in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

Essex Police have since launched a murder inquiry into Ms Wells' death.

Ms Wells' family, who live in the United States, described her as “bright” woman.

She had graduated from Dallastown High School, in Pennsylvania.

They added: “Mary lost her mom a few years ago, but she had a goal to make her mom proud of her.

“She was looking to excel in life and will be loved and missed by all.”

A provisional cause of death has been given which suggests that Mary died of stab wounds to the neck and to the torso.

Adam Butt, of Laing Road, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 28.

Colchester News

