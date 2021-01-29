Tributes paid to 'bright' alleged murder victim, 21
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A woman found dead at a house in Colchester has been named by police.
Mary Wells, 21, was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road at around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.
Essex Police have since launched a murder inquiry into Ms Wells' death.
Ms Wells' family, who live in the United States, described her as “bright” woman.
She had graduated from Dallastown High School, in Pennsylvania.
They added: “Mary lost her mom a few years ago, but she had a goal to make her mom proud of her.
“She was looking to excel in life and will be loved and missed by all.”
A provisional cause of death has been given which suggests that Mary died of stab wounds to the neck and to the torso.
Adam Butt, of Laing Road, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 28.