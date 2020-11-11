E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anger at naked statue in tribute to ‘mother of feminism’

PUBLISHED: 11:01 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 11 November 2020

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA Wire

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA Wire

Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling has hit back at critics who said her new statue celebrating feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft was “disrespectful” for depicting a woman naked.

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA WireMaggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA Wire

The statue went on display on Newington Green, Islington, on Tuesday after over a decade of campaigning and fundraising.

It is the world’s only memorial sculpture to Wollstonecraft, who lived between 1759 and 1797 and is known as one of the founding feminist philosophers.

She is described as the “mother of feminism” and was the author of A Vindication Of The Rights Of Woman, which was published in 1792.

Many have questioned why the artwork depicts a woman naked, with feminist writer Caroline Criado-Perez saying: “This feels disrespectful to Wollstonecraft herself.”

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA WireMaggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA Wire

However Hambling, who was born in Sudbury and was schooled at Amberfield School in Nacton and the Ipswich School of Art, said her work was misunderstood.

“My sculpture, I hope, celebrates the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft. It certainly isn’t a historical likeness,” she told the PA news agency.

You may also want to watch:

She said those who have criticised it “are not reading the word, the important word, which is on the plinth quite clearly: ‘for’ Mary Wollstonecraft. It’s not ‘of’ Mary Wollstonecraft.”

Maggi Hambling was born in Sudbury and is famous for her Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach. She was schooled at Amberfield School in Nacton and the Ipswich School of Art. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA WireMaggi Hambling was born in Sudbury and is famous for her Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach. She was schooled at Amberfield School in Nacton and the Ipswich School of Art. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Hambling, famous for her Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach, added: “Clothes define people, As she’s Everywoman, I’m not defining her in any particular clothes.

“It’s not a conventional heroic or heroinic likeness of Mary Wollstonecraft. It’s a sculpture about now, in her spirit.”

Bee Rowlatt, author, journalist and chair of the Mary on the Green campaign, praised the statue, saying it was worthy of a feminist who deserved “a pioneering work of art”.

In a statement, she said: “There’s no question that Maggi Hambling is a challenge artist and this work is certainly not your average statue.”

“The figure is representative of the birth of a movement. She was the foremother of feminism.

“This work is an attempt to celebrate her contribution to society with something that goes beyond the Victoria traditions of putting people on pedestals.”

Hambling also said: “The female figure at the top is open and challenging the world”.

“It’s the ongoing battle - a woman ready to challenge the world.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Anger at naked statue in tribute to ‘mother of feminism’

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA Wire

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town centre Christmas tree knocked over in car crash to be replaced

Last year's Christmas tree in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Crawley in the EFL Trophy

Zanda Siziba challenges at Crawley Town Picture Pagepix Ltd