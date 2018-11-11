Thunderstorms

Dairy firm fined £32,000 after yoghurt machine part crushed worker’s toe

11 November, 2018 - 05:30
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A Suffolk dairy company has been fined for breaching equipment regulations after an employee’s toe was crushed by unguarded machinery.

Marybelle Pur Natur Limited was ordered to pay out almost £40,000, including the cost of prosecution for breaching regulations at the end of 2016.

The company, based in Walpole, near Halesworth, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11 of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998, which states that every employer must ensure measures are taken to prevent access to any dangerous part of machinery, and to stop the movement of any dangerous part of machinery before any part of a person enters a ‘danger zone’.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the incident took place on December 30, 2016, when a worker’s toe was crushed by an unguarded part of dairy machinery.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard how a fixed guard on the front of a yoghurt filling machine had been removed.

An employee stepped on the frame of the machine at the same time as a moving part descended crushing the employee’s right foot.

An investigation by the HSE found that a cable had been replaced on the machine a few days before the incident, but that it was the wrong size and protruded from the machine, so the guard could not be fully fixed into position.

In addition, due to setting-up problems, the guard was regularly being removed while the machine was in operation, the HSE determined.

Marybelle Pur Natur Limited was found to have failed to ensure access to dangerous parts of the machine was prevented.

The company was fined £32,000 and ordered to pay costs of £5,767.09.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Saffron Turnell said: “Employers should ensure that effective control measures are taken to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery in all aspects of the use of that machine.

“In this case, particular attention was required following maintenance of the machine.

Marybelle Pur Natur Limited failed to effectively maintain the guarding of the machine, despite being aware of the risks it presented, and as a result, their employee has suffered a serious injury.”

‘Smell is under-rated’: Libraries get whiff of the importance of aroma

18:03 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

They say first impressions count for a lot.

Video Region prepares to pay tribute at Armistice centenary commemorations

47 minutes ago Michael Steward
'We will remember them' - A host of remembrance events are taking place across the region on Remembrance Sunday.

A host of parades, services and beacon lightings are set to take place today as the region prepares to commemorate the Armistice centenary. Here’s a guide of what is going on across Suffolk and north Essex.

‘Dementia is everyone’s problem’: Carer’s rallying call at conference

Yesterday, 19:57 Andrew Papworth
The Movement and Memories Exploring Perceptions of Dementia conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich. Ipswich mayor Roger Fern. Picture: JON PARKER

A major attitude shift is needed to alter people’s mindsets about the growing problem of dementia in Suffolk, a leading campaigner has said.

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Yesterday, 22:37 Tom Potter
Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three men were arrested following a reported brawl outside an Ipswich pub on Saturday evening.

Video WATCH: Why video games are about more than just fun

Yesterday, 17:04 Andrew Papworth
Visitors got to try out virtual reality games at Game Anglia 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To many, it might seem like just a bit of fun while idling away a few hours trying to conquer a universe or reach the next level.

Horse box stolen from field in middle of the afternoon

Yesterday, 16:46 Reece Hanson
Picture: Denise Bradley

A horse box has been stolen from a Lowestoft field in the middle of the afternoon.

