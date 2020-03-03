E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Speed limit could mean more rail delays on route from East Anglia to London

PUBLISHED: 11:27 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 03 March 2020

Network Rail is replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail is replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Trains between East Anglia and London could suffer delays for the rest of the week because Network Rail has imposed a 20mph speed limit at Maryland, the station before Stratford for trains heading to the capital.

The infrastructure company is currently laying new track in the station and that has led to track closures most weekends until the second half of April. There are no trains through there this coming weekend.

The speed limit will be in place until Friday and has led to four trains from Ipswich and Colchester being curtailed with passengers having to change to other services. A spokeswoman for the company warned there could be "minimal" delays to other services which have to slow down and then accelerate through Maryland.

You may also want to watch:

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia's Train Service Delivery Director, said: "We apologise to customers for the disruption caused. This work is essential for the future of the line and will ultimately lead to better reliability and an improved service to customers.

"Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys."

Network Rail's route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: "We're carrying out crucial work at Maryland to replace worn out track at a busy key junction near Stratford. Replacing the tracks will prevent future speed restrictions being a regular occurrence. I know how frustrating these cancellations will be for passengers but as a safety precaution it's usual to run trains at a slower speed after we first renew the tracks. The speed restriction is planned to be lifted for Monday, so I'd ask passengers to bear with us until then when a normal service will resume."

The news comes the day after Network Rail confirmed that the line between Ipswich and Colchester would be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday to allow new track to be laid across Manningtree Level Crossing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paratrooper from Colchester Garrison dies on duty in Afghanistan

Joseph Berry, 21, died in Afghanistan at the end of February Picture: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver left with injuries after crash between car and lorry

The B1123 has been blocked following the crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gang fled empty-handed after being disturbed during burglary

A door was smashed during an attempted burglary. Picture: Getty Images

Speed limit could mean more rail delays on route from East Anglia to London

Network Rail is replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL
Drive 24