Speed limit could mean more rail delays on route from East Anglia to London

Network Rail is replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Trains between East Anglia and London could suffer delays for the rest of the week because Network Rail has imposed a 20mph speed limit at Maryland, the station before Stratford for trains heading to the capital.

The infrastructure company is currently laying new track in the station and that has led to track closures most weekends until the second half of April. There are no trains through there this coming weekend.

The speed limit will be in place until Friday and has led to four trains from Ipswich and Colchester being curtailed with passengers having to change to other services. A spokeswoman for the company warned there could be "minimal" delays to other services which have to slow down and then accelerate through Maryland.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia's Train Service Delivery Director, said: "We apologise to customers for the disruption caused. This work is essential for the future of the line and will ultimately lead to better reliability and an improved service to customers.

"Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys."

Network Rail's route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: "We're carrying out crucial work at Maryland to replace worn out track at a busy key junction near Stratford. Replacing the tracks will prevent future speed restrictions being a regular occurrence. I know how frustrating these cancellations will be for passengers but as a safety precaution it's usual to run trains at a slower speed after we first renew the tracks. The speed restriction is planned to be lifted for Monday, so I'd ask passengers to bear with us until then when a normal service will resume."

The news comes the day after Network Rail confirmed that the line between Ipswich and Colchester would be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday to allow new track to be laid across Manningtree Level Crossing.