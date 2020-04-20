Unusual yellow Bentley once owned by the Earl of Stradbroke set to go under the hammer

This yellow Bentley, was once owned by the Earl of Stradbroke Picture: MATHEWSONS Archant

An unusual yellow pickup, once owned by Keith Rous, the Earl of Stradbroke, is set to go up for auction.

The car, once owned by the Earl of Stradbroke, has undergone a lot of work in the past Picture: MATHEWSONS The car, once owned by the Earl of Stradbroke, has undergone a lot of work in the past Picture: MATHEWSONS

The 1956 Bentley Pick Up is set to be sold by classic car auctioneers Mathewsons in Yorkshire.

The car, described by the auctioneers as “the world’s only and poshest ute”, is set go under the hammer in June, with a guide price of £15,000 - £20,000.

The car was originally bought in London in 1956, eventually becoming the property of the sixth Earl of Stradbroke, Keith Rous, who owns the Henham Estate in north Suffolk.

The 6th Earl of Stradbroke - Keith Rous of Henham Park Photo: Paul Hewitt The 6th Earl of Stradbroke - Keith Rous of Henham Park Photo: Paul Hewitt

Lord Stradbroke took the car to Australia, where he resides, where it was turned into a pick up and painted in what the auctioneers describe as “banana yellow”.

The car has since been sold on and currently bears the logo of a previous owner, ‘Mount Fyans Black Angus Herd’.

The Bentley eventually returned back to the UK in 2012.