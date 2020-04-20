Unusual yellow Bentley once owned by the Earl of Stradbroke set to go under the hammer
PUBLISHED: 15:11 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 20 April 2020
Archant
An unusual yellow pickup, once owned by Keith Rous, the Earl of Stradbroke, is set to go up for auction.
The 1956 Bentley Pick Up is set to be sold by classic car auctioneers Mathewsons in Yorkshire.
The car, described by the auctioneers as “the world’s only and poshest ute”, is set go under the hammer in June, with a guide price of £15,000 - £20,000.
You may also want to watch:
The car was originally bought in London in 1956, eventually becoming the property of the sixth Earl of Stradbroke, Keith Rous, who owns the Henham Estate in north Suffolk.
Lord Stradbroke took the car to Australia, where he resides, where it was turned into a pick up and painted in what the auctioneers describe as “banana yellow”.
The car has since been sold on and currently bears the logo of a previous owner, ‘Mount Fyans Black Angus Herd’.
The Bentley eventually returned back to the UK in 2012.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.