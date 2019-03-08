Orford pupils heading to world finals prestigious competition

Pupils have been celebrating after reaching the Maths in Motion world final Picture: GEMMA CANNON Archant

Primary school pupils from an east Suffolk village are set to hit the global stage after making the world finals of an international competition for the third year running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from years 4, 5 and 6 at Orford CEVA Primary have, for the third year running, qualified for the world finals of the Maths in Motion engineering challenge for schools.

The challenge sees youngsters work together to set up virtual racing cars which then compete against other teams.

The children have to learn to measure the bends and straights on the map of a Formula 1 track before using an online software to gauge their car's percentage efficiency on the track.

They then have to pick the best tyres for the race conditions and calculate how much petrol they will need.

You may also want to watch:

All the data is then submitted online for the schools to compete against each other.

In order to qualify for the finals, the team from Orford either had to finish in the top 3 (which they didn't quite manage) or have their car finished under the time of 1hr 36mins and 50secs.

They managed the latter.

Gemma Cannon, a teacher at the school said: "This is the third year they have reached the world finals (made up of 16 primary and 16 secondary schools) and are consistently the smallest school there.

"We are all so incredibly proud of them and is a testament of their hard work and dedication to both the club and their extra efforts in maths lessons over the year."

The final will be held on June 19.