Orford pupils heading to world finals prestigious competition

PUBLISHED: 16:55 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 17 May 2019

Pupils have been celebrating after reaching the Maths in Motion world final Picture: GEMMA CANNON

Archant

Primary school pupils from an east Suffolk village are set to hit the global stage after making the world finals of an international competition for the third year running.

Students from years 4, 5 and 6 at Orford CEVA Primary have, for the third year running, qualified for the world finals of the Maths in Motion engineering challenge for schools.

The challenge sees youngsters work together to set up virtual racing cars which then compete against other teams.

The children have to learn to measure the bends and straights on the map of a Formula 1 track before using an online software to gauge their car's percentage efficiency on the track.

They then have to pick the best tyres for the race conditions and calculate how much petrol they will need.

All the data is then submitted online for the schools to compete against each other.

In order to qualify for the finals, the team from Orford either had to finish in the top 3 (which they didn't quite manage) or have their car finished under the time of 1hr 36mins and 50secs.

They managed the latter.

Gemma Cannon, a teacher at the school said: "This is the third year they have reached the world finals (made up of 16 primary and 16 secondary schools) and are consistently the smallest school there.

"We are all so incredibly proud of them and is a testament of their hard work and dedication to both the club and their extra efforts in maths lessons over the year."

The final will be held on June 19.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots 'signs of abuse'

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Moving Sizewell B building could put beauty spot at risk, say campaigners

The Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

Take a look inside Bury St Edmunds' first vegan cafe - where they're making plant-based Sunday roasts

Allison's Eatery is the first vegan cafe in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Eurovision fans still show their Devotion to our East Anglian Belle

Belle and the Devotions, taken in 2019. Picture: KIT ROLFE

Burglar used metal pole to smash into jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cannabis plants found in communal garden

A picture Tweeted by Mildenhall Police of the cannabis plants found in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
