Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clacton pair jailed after threatening to shoot shopkeeper and 'burn him with acid'

PUBLISHED: 19:20 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 28 June 2019

Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, Clacton, was jailed for four years for his part ion the robbery of a convienence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, Clacton, was jailed for four years for his part ion the robbery of a convienence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Two Clacton men were each jailed for four years after pleading guilty to the robbery of a convenience shop in the town.

Martin Ottway, 37, of Croft Road in Clacton, was jailed for four years after the robbery of a conveinence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICEMartin Ottway, 37, of Croft Road in Clacton, was jailed for four years after the robbery of a conveinence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Martin Ottway, 37, of Croft Road, and Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 27 charged with robbery and were each sentenced to four years in prison.

On Saturday, April 27, the two men entered the Kwik Store on the High Street, shortly after 10.30pm.

One of the pair approached the counter and as he was making a purchase he grabbed the shopkeeper.

The second man went around the counter, also grabbed the man and punched him in the face three times.

He then attempted to access the till. When the shopkeeper tried to stop him the robber threatened to shoot him and burn him with acid.

The man then grabbed the till, doing more than £1,600 in damage to the shop in the process.

You may also want to watch:

Both men left the store with more than £160 in cash and £150 worth of newspaper vouchers.

After they were sentenced, investigating Officer DC Keith Hewitt said: "This was an extremely traumatic experience for not only the victim, but understandably for his family too.

"These two men entered the store and not only restrained and assaulted the victim, but continued to threaten him with extreme violence if he didn't comply with their demands.

"I am pleased that we have been able to bring these two individuals to justice and that they will serve time in prison for their callous and brutal actions."

CCTV footage identified Ottway as one of the men involved and he was charged with the offence after he handed himself in at Clacton police station.

Following his arrest, officers searched his address and found the jacket O'Halloran was seen wearing during the robbery.

O'Halloran was arrested on May 4 and subsequently charged. Upon searching his address, officers found the stolen till draw and a coat which Ottway was seen wearing during the robbery.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

International learning festival held in Suffolk is ‘incredible’ success

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Training the engineers of tomorrow in Colchester

Unveiling the MAN engine outside the entrance to the Paxman Academy: Brian Markham – The Sigma Trust, Carol Anne Moffat – Headteacher Paxman Academy, Mark Pincomber – Essex County Council, Jeff Brindle - CEO The Sigma Trust, Paul Crossley MAN Energy Solutions, Councillor Gooding, Mark Bailey – Director Barnes Construction, Andrew Lawrence – Essex County Council, Kevin Tyrell – Barnes Construction, Charles Coulson – Concertus and Ian Lambert – Pick Everard. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Keep up with Friday’s breaking news here

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clacton pair jailed after threatening to shoot shopkeeper and ‘burn him with acid’

Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, Clacton, was jailed for four years for his part ion the robbery of a convienence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Airport bosses anger at expansion decision delay

The main terminal at Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists