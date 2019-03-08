Clacton pair jailed after threatening to shoot shopkeeper and 'burn him with acid'

Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, Clacton, was jailed for four years for his part ion the robbery of a convienence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two Clacton men were each jailed for four years after pleading guilty to the robbery of a convenience shop in the town.

Martin Ottway, 37, of Croft Road in Clacton, was jailed for four years after the robbery of a conveinence store in the town Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Martin Ottway, 37, of Croft Road, and Nicky O'Halloran, 35, of Granville Road, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 27 charged with robbery and were each sentenced to four years in prison.

On Saturday, April 27, the two men entered the Kwik Store on the High Street, shortly after 10.30pm.

One of the pair approached the counter and as he was making a purchase he grabbed the shopkeeper.

The second man went around the counter, also grabbed the man and punched him in the face three times.

He then attempted to access the till. When the shopkeeper tried to stop him the robber threatened to shoot him and burn him with acid.

The man then grabbed the till, doing more than £1,600 in damage to the shop in the process.

Both men left the store with more than £160 in cash and £150 worth of newspaper vouchers.

After they were sentenced, investigating Officer DC Keith Hewitt said: "This was an extremely traumatic experience for not only the victim, but understandably for his family too.

"These two men entered the store and not only restrained and assaulted the victim, but continued to threaten him with extreme violence if he didn't comply with their demands.

"I am pleased that we have been able to bring these two individuals to justice and that they will serve time in prison for their callous and brutal actions."

CCTV footage identified Ottway as one of the men involved and he was charged with the offence after he handed himself in at Clacton police station.

Following his arrest, officers searched his address and found the jacket O'Halloran was seen wearing during the robbery.

O'Halloran was arrested on May 4 and subsequently charged. Upon searching his address, officers found the stolen till draw and a coat which Ottway was seen wearing during the robbery.