Award winning Hollywood actor to star in Suffolk alien drama

Laurence Fishburne will reportedly take part in the new drama Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Emmy winning actor Laurence Fishburne will reportedly be involved in a new television story about Suffolk’s famous alien encounter.

Laurence Fishburne (second from left) is well know for his role in The Matrix Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES Laurence Fishburne (second from left) is well know for his role in The Matrix Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

A number of Hollywood news outlets are reporting that the actor has been signed to star in the upcoming drama which tells the story of a possible UFO encounter at the airbase close to the village of Rendlesham.

Mr Fishburne who is best known for films such as The Matrix and Apocalypse Now as well as TV shows such as CSI will be taking up the lead role in the upcoming series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter Mr Fishburne will also take an executive producer role in the series.

The drama was announced last year and will be made by Sony Pictures Television along with Eleventh Hour Films, the production company behind Foyle’s War.

Rendlesham Forest where the 1980 UFO sighting took place Picture: SIMON PARKER Rendlesham Forest where the 1980 UFO sighting took place Picture: SIMON PARKER

At the time it was reported that the drama will be focus on two time periods: 1980 when the incident took place and 2020, the 40th anniversary.

Fishburne is reportedly playing: a retired US airman Tyrone, who was stationed at the base during the Cold War.

Tyrone will return to Rendlesham 40 years after the event following the death of his mother-in-law and will be forced to face the events at the base which have haunted him ever since.

Series creator Joe Ahearne was quoted as saying: “I’m beyond thrilled this phenomenal and iconic actor will be leading Rendlesham as Tyrone and facing down one of the most notorious UFO mysteries in history.”

The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest Picture: LUCY TAYLOR The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Few other details are known about the upcoming production: no release date has been announced for the series nor an outlet for the show once produced.

The story of what happened on those nights in December 1980 continues to intrigue and bemuse scientists and residents nearly 40 years later.

Retired US Air Force Colonel Charles Halt whose testimony lies at the heart of the incident returned to Suffolk earlier this year and shared his memories of a lifetime spent speaking to UFO enthusiasts.

“ I can tell you this, we are not alone,” said Mr Halt, “I’m not telling you there’s somebody walking around here that’s an alien.

“There’s some type of a presence here.”