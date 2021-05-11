Teenager given big break with weekly show on coastal radio station

Published: 10:37 AM May 11, 2021

Matt Carter, 13, has been selected to present on a weekly radio show - Credit: Alde and Blyth Community Radio

A Halesworth teenager is set to become one of the UK's youngest radio stars after being given his big break at a community station.

Matt Carter has been appointed as a correspondent for his hometown on Alde and Blyth Community Radio's Saturday morning programme.

The 13-year-old's father, Mark, contacted the station after his son began producing demos which were played to his family.

After listening to the audio, Alde and Blyth Community Radio, which launched last month in the Southwold and Orford area, decided to offer the youngster a weekly slot on Wayne Burns' Saturday morning show.

Matt will present the 'Teenager Takeover' segment, where he will bring news, competitions and must-see TV picks to listeners.

Station managers believe Matt is now one of the youngest radio presenters in the country.

Mr Burns said: "When I was 12, I wanted to be a cinema projectionist and because of the encouragement I received then, I eventually went on to spend 30-plus years in the local cinema business.

"I was pleased to champion Matt's involvement with ABC Radio - I just hope he remembers who gave him his big break when he's a rich and famous DJ one day."

People can listen to Alde and Blyth Community Radio via its website or by smart speaker.