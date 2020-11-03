E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Last minute rush sees Bury man marry fiance before lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:04 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 03 November 2020

Matt Goffin (right), 37, and Jo Loosemore, 33, with their eight-month-old son Rupert Picture: Michelle Berry/PA Wire

Matt Goffin (right), 37, and Jo Loosemore, 33, with their eight-month-old son Rupert Picture: Michelle Berry/PA Wire

A Suffolk groom’s wedding had to be re-arranged at the last minute before new lockdown restrictions came into force.

The couple got married on Sunday ahead of lockdown Picture: Michelle Berry/PA WireThe couple got married on Sunday ahead of lockdown Picture: Michelle Berry/PA Wire

Matt Goffin, who is originally from Bury St Edmunds and his fiance Jo Loosemore, had been due to get married in Devon on November 14.

However, when news broke of impending restrictions on Saturday morning the couple managed to arrange to get married the next day in the village where the couple now live in Witcham in Cambridgeshire with their eight-month-old son Rupert.

The new lockdown rules, which come into force on Thursday, halt all weddings and civil partnership ceremonies apart from exceptional circumstances.

Biomedical scientist, Mr Goffin said their wedding had always been planned for November 14 but was originally designed with 200 guests in mind.

Jo Loosemore on her wedding day Picture: Michelle Berry/PA WireJo Loosemore on her wedding day Picture: Michelle Berry/PA Wire

“We’ve had to chop it down so many times now,” he said.

Veterinary nurse Mrs Goffin said: “I was having a shower on Saturday morning and I heard about the new news coming out so I just thought, ‘well I’ll see if we can get it done this weekend’.”

Handout photo of Jo Loosemore, 33, with her father Mark Picture: Michelle Berry/PA WireHandout photo of Jo Loosemore, 33, with her father Mark Picture: Michelle Berry/PA Wire

The couple had originally met at work and had been together for five years.

“Our first date was on a parkrun despite me never running before,” said Mrs Goffin.

She said Matthew proposed on Christmas Day “by hiding the ring in the Christmas tree. It was lovely and romantic.”

The planned Sunday morning church service was replaced by the wedding ceremony and scores of people chipped in to help.

An appeal was put on the village’s Facebook page, leading to offers from musicians, with friends and family also helping out.

“So many people in the village offered their services so we actually had a trumpeter and an organist at our wedding which was amazing,” said Mrs Goffin.

“Matt’s parents got flowers and stuff sorted. Matt was able to get his suit sorted in Cambridge.

“Luckily I had my final dress fitting that day so everything fell into place.

She said her parents and sister arrived from Devon, while her husband’s parents and two family friends travelled from Bury.

“We had a really nice day, it’s really special to us,” said Mrs Goffin.

“It’s just nice to not have to think about that anymore and just enjoy everything.”

