'I'm very sorry': Hancock accepts he broke social distancing guidance

Published: 12:49 PM June 25, 2021

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has apologised for breaching social distancing guidelines after pictures were published revealing him kissing a close aide.

The Health Secretary said he accepts that he breached social distancing guidance after he was pictured sharing a passionate kiss with Gina Coladangelo, 43, on May 6 when people not in the same households were not allowed to hug or kiss.

"I have let people down and am very sorry," Mr Hancock said.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

There has also been calls for the MP to resign following his breach of the social distancing guidance.

Hancock has asked that the privacy of his family is respected.








