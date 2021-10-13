Matt Hancock appointed as United Nations special envoy in Africa

Published: 8:50 AM October 13, 2021

West Suffolk MP has been appointed as United Nations special envoy in Africa - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has been given the job as the United Nations special envoy in Africa.

Mr Hancock, who was formerly the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, will focus on helping African countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter he said he was "honoured" to be appointed as a special representative.

He added: "I’m thrilled to be joining the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in its impressive efforts to support Africa strengthen its economic recovery from the pandemic and the sustainability of its development.

“I care deeply about making this happen not only because of the strong economic opportunity but because we share a view of Africa as a strategic long-term partner.”

Vera Songwe, under secretary general of the United Nations said that Mr Hancock has "success" in the way he dealt with the pandemic in the UK which is a testament to the strengths he will bring to the role.

The West Suffolk MP stepped down as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in June this year after pictures emerged of him breaking social distancing rules when kissing an aide.