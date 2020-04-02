E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matt Hancock makes first public appearance since coronavirus diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 17:53 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 02 April 2020

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock who has tested positive for coronavirus, answering questions from the media via a video link during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 2, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock who has tested positive for coronavirus, answering questions from the media via a video link during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 2, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has made his first public appearance since testing positive for the coronavirus.

Last Friday Mr Hancock revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

Mr Hancock said that his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home where he would self -isolate until today.

This afternoon, he led the Government’s press conference from Downing Street.

Ministers have been taking it in turn to host the conference since the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock both tested positive for the virus. “I’ve been away for a week now and I am delighted to be back,” said Mr Hancock.

“I come back redoubled, determined to fight this virus with everything I’ve got.”

Among the announcements made by Mr Hancock in his conference was the wiping of £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt and an increase in the amount of coronavirus testing.

READ MORE: Almost 3,000 have died from coronavirus in the UK

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

