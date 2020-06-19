E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Will lockdown restrictions be further relaxed as virus alert level reduced to 3?

PUBLISHED: 12:51 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 19 June 2020

The UK government has dropped the alert level for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The UK government has dropped the alert level for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The government has reduced the coronavirus alert level from four to three - meaning there is likely to be a ‘gradual relaxation’ of more lockdown restrictions.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has praised the move Picture: PAHealth Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has praised the move Picture: PA

At level three, Covid-19 is “in general circulation” among the community, whereas at level four the transmission level is “high or rising exponentially”.

The decision to reduce the alert level was made following a recommendation by the government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre.

The Chief Medical Officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all agreed with the move.

Coronavirus lockdown measures have been relaxed in recent weeks, with schools opening for certain age groups, all non-essential shops allowed to reopen and people permitted to exercise an unlimited amount of times per day.

Groups of upto six people from different households can now meet outside and the hospitality sector, including pubs and restaurants, is preparing for an expected reopening date of July 4.

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP, said: “The UK moving to a lower alert level is a big moment for the country, and a real testament to the nation’s determination to beat this virus.

“The government’s plan is working.

“Infection rates are rapidly falling, we have protected the NHS and, thanks to the hard work of millions in our health and social care services, we’re getting the country back on her feet.”

