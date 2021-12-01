Matt Hancock tells Labour to to withdraw 'slur' over pub landlord contract claims

Conservative MP Matt Hancock has asked the Labour party to withdraw its "slur" for helping a friend obtain a government contract - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has refuted claims that he helped a friend obtain a multimillion-pound contract to supply test tubes for NHS Covid-19 testing.

Hancock accused the Labour party of pushing a "slur" and asked the party's chairwoman, Anneliese Dodds, to "withdraw" remarks she had made in the House of Commons.

It comes after a number of questions were raised about the Conservative MP's involvement in helping the former landlord of his local pub to get a multimillion-pound contract.

Following a contested Freedom of Information request The Mail on Sunday obtained messages between Mr Hancock and Alex Bourne in which he personally referred a plea for business to Jonathan Marron, at the time the director-general of community and social care at the Department of Health.

Speaking during a debate on the conduct of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Ms Dodds raised concerns about Covid contracts being given to those individuals and firms referred by Tory figures.

Mr Hancock went on to highlight a Labour referral and asked her to withdraw her remarks, with Ms Dodds accusing him of seeking to “rewrite history” rather than take responsibility.

Ms Dodds added: “It’s not myself stating that Conservative-related actors were more likely to obtain contracts – it’s the National Audit Office that pointed this out.

“And yes, Labour figures were making recommendations to have a better response.

“But in doing so, we were focused on those who could genuinely aid our response.

“We were not focused on, for example, pub landlords and others who had no experience in this field before.”

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said: “I have heard this point about this pub landlord and I just want to tell her and the House, and put it formally on the record, and after this I hope the Labour Party will also stop this slur, that the man in question never got nor applied for a contract from the Government or the NHS at all.

“It is a fabrication pushed by the Labour Party. It’s a load of rubbish.

“What was happening, though, was a huge range of people helping out the national effort, including members of the Labour Party.”

Shouts of “withdraw” could be heard from Tory MPs.