Video

WATCH: Heated scenes at Suffolk election hustings involving health secretary Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock Conservative parliamentary candidate for West Suffolk. Picture: House of Commons Archant

An election hustings involving health secretary Matt Hancock briefly descended into chaotic scenes.

Mr Hancock, who is Conservative candidate in the West Suffolk constituency, was speaking at the event in Haverhill when the debate provoked a barrage of heckling from the audience.

A video taken by one of the attendees shows a number of people in the crowd laughing when Mr Hancock said the Conservatives would increase the number of nurses working within the NHS by 50,000 - a figure disputed by other parties.

But it was when he moved on to address the Labour candidate, Claire Unwin, with claims of anti-semitism within her party, when things got heated.

There was booing and heckling, while some members of the audience stood up. A small number of people, however, could also be heard clapping.

The hustings moderator then attempted to take the microphone from Mr Hancock - but he moved out of the way before using his hand to block the moderator from taking the microphone back.

The Health Secretary was talking at the event which took place in the Suffolk town yesterday (November 29).

It pitted the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates against each other in a question and answer style format.

Liberal Democrat Elfreda Tealby-Watson also spoke at the hustings event. Donald Allwright will also stand in West Suffolk for the Green Party.