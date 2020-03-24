E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk MP launches coronavirus scheme in bid to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers

PUBLISHED: 17:03 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 24 March 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new government scheme aiming to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new government scheme aiming to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new government scheme which will aim to recruit 250,000 NHS volunteers to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The West Suffolk MP announced the scheme during a government briefing at number 10 today.

Mr Hancock said the Government is launching the new drive to recruit 250,000 volunteers in good health who can help the NHS support vulnerable people.

The Suffolk MP also announced that more than 35,000 extra NHS staff would be joining the fight against the virus, including retired doctors and nurses returning to the service and final year students joining the frontline.

Mr Hancock said: “Today we launch NHS volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

“We are seeking a quarter of a million volunteers, people in good health to help the NHS, for shopping, for the delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielding to protect their own health.”

Mr Hancock said 11,788 recently retired NHS staff had responded to the call to return to the service.

They included 2,660 doctors, more than 2,500 pharmacists and other staff and 6,147 nurses.

“I pay tribute to each and every one of those who is returning to the NHS at its hour of need,” Mr Hancock said.

Some 5,500 final-year medics and 18,700 final-year student nurses would “move to the frontline” next week.

He also confirmed that a new medical centre called the Nightingale Hospital with capacity for 4,000 people will open next week at the Excel Centre in east London with the help of the military.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Petrol prices tumble across Suffolk after row between oil producers

Petrol prices are falling, figures suggest Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Petrol prices tumble across Suffolk after row between oil producers

Petrol prices are falling, figures suggest Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

More than 8,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in UK after biggest daily rise so far

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Legal experts on rights of shop staff concerned about COVID-19 impact

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Eight flats proposed for part of old police station site

Glenfield Court - part of the former Felixstowe police station complex - could be converted to eight flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24