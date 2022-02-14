Suffolk MP Matt Hancock answers 'tough questions' on affair in new podcast

Matt Hancock stepped down as Health Secretary after being pictured kissing aide Gina Coladangelo - Credit: PA

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock answered "tough questions" on his affair and stepping down as Health Secretary in a new podcast.

Mr Hancock, who quit his position last June when he was pictured kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, has recorded an episode of Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO.

Matt Hancock x The Diary Of A CEO!



Matt Hancock stopped by with his new partner Gina to speak to me.



It’s time to find out what really happened, it’s time to ask the questions we’ve not had answers to; Party gate? Where did the CCTV footage come from? What mistakes did he make? pic.twitter.com/JVUiLpiDV0 — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) February 14, 2022

Posting on Twitter, Dragons' Den star Mr Bartlett revealed his discussion with Mr Hancock got a "little heated", but he answered "all of the tough questions" he was asked.

The West Suffolk MP will speak with Steven Bartlett, who stars on BBC One's Dragons' Den - Credit: Andrew Farrington/PA

Mr Bartlett, the founder of Social Chain and the youngest-ever investor on Dragons' Den, revealed the podcast would be broadcast unedited.

He said: "You will see it all."

A release date for the episode has not been revealed.

Mr Hancock said in December last year that he "let people down" after the CCTV footage of him kissing Ms Coladangelo was leaked to the media.

Speaking to ITV's Robert Peston, he said the affair "blew up every part" of his life but admitted he had to step down as Health Secretary.

Sajid Javid was confirmed as Mr Hancock's replacement shortly after his resignation was revealed.