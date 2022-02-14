Suffolk MP Matt Hancock answers 'tough questions' on affair in new podcast
- Credit: PA
West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock answered "tough questions" on his affair and stepping down as Health Secretary in a new podcast.
Mr Hancock, who quit his position last June when he was pictured kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, has recorded an episode of Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO.
Posting on Twitter, Dragons' Den star Mr Bartlett revealed his discussion with Mr Hancock got a "little heated", but he answered "all of the tough questions" he was asked.
Mr Bartlett, the founder of Social Chain and the youngest-ever investor on Dragons' Den, revealed the podcast would be broadcast unedited.
He said: "You will see it all."
A release date for the episode has not been revealed.
Mr Hancock said in December last year that he "let people down" after the CCTV footage of him kissing Ms Coladangelo was leaked to the media.
Speaking to ITV's Robert Peston, he said the affair "blew up every part" of his life but admitted he had to step down as Health Secretary.
Sajid Javid was confirmed as Mr Hancock's replacement shortly after his resignation was revealed.