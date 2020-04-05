E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Outdoor exercise could be banned if lockdown rules are flouted

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 05 April 2020

People in Christchurch Park, Ipswich during the lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Christchurch Park, Ipswich during the lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

Daily outdoor exercise under coronavirus lockdown rules could be banned entirely if people flout rules over social distancing, health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has warned.

Health secretary Matt Hancock gave the warning on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIREHealth secretary Matt Hancock gave the warning on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Suffolk police admitted receiving a high number of calls about people flouting government rules across the county on Saturday, April 4.

Among the places was Orwell Country Park near Ipswich, where a number of people took to social media to complain of a full car park and some people having picnics.

Although people are able to go outside and exercise once a day, concerns have been raised that some people are travelling too far away from their home.

That has prompted the government to update rules, to say exercise should only be carried out locally where possible.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Hancock said sunbathing is against the guidelines.

Mr Hancock, who has represented West Suffolk in parliament since 2010, said: “We’ve said it’s OK to go for exercise because both the physical and mental health benefits of getting some exercise are really important.

“I don’t want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home...if too many people are not following the rules.

“At the moment the vast majority of people are (following the guidance) but people should not break the rules because that will mean that the virus spreads more and then we might have to take further action.”

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

