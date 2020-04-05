Outdoor exercise could be banned if lockdown rules are flouted

People in Christchurch Park, Ipswich during the lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN 2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

Daily outdoor exercise under coronavirus lockdown rules could be banned entirely if people flout rules over social distancing, health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has warned.

Health secretary Matt Hancock gave the warning on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE Health secretary Matt Hancock gave the warning on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Suffolk police admitted receiving a high number of calls about people flouting government rules across the county on Saturday, April 4.

Among the places was Orwell Country Park near Ipswich, where a number of people took to social media to complain of a full car park and some people having picnics.

Although people are able to go outside and exercise once a day, concerns have been raised that some people are travelling too far away from their home.

That has prompted the government to update rules, to say exercise should only be carried out locally where possible.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Hancock said sunbathing is against the guidelines.

Mr Hancock, who has represented West Suffolk in parliament since 2010, said: “We’ve said it’s OK to go for exercise because both the physical and mental health benefits of getting some exercise are really important.

“I don’t want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home...if too many people are not following the rules.

“At the moment the vast majority of people are (following the guidance) but people should not break the rules because that will mean that the virus spreads more and then we might have to take further action.”