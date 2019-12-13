E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

No shake-ups in West Suffolk as Conservative Matt Hancock retains his seat

PUBLISHED: 05:23 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:55 13 December 2019

Matt Hancock has retained his West Suffolk seat following the 2019 General Election

Matt Hancock has retained his West Suffolk seat following the 2019 General Election

Archant

It was a coronation more than a contest in West Suffolk as Health Secretary Matt Hancock increased his majority.

West Suffolk results Picture: InfogramWest Suffolk results Picture: Infogram

He was elected with 33,842 votes, an increase of 2,193 when compared with the general election in 2017.

Mr Hancock gained a majority of 23,194 over Labour's Claire Unwin who earned 10,648 votes - a decrease in the West Suffolk Labour vote.

Liberal Democrat Elfreda Tealby-Watson brought in 4,685 votes - more than double than in 2017 - and Donald Allwright, from the Green Party, saw 2,262 votes - also more than two times the amount he gained at the last General Election.

Turnout in West Suffolk was 64.56%, a small drop on 67.03% in 2017.

Counting the ballot papers at the West Suffolk count Picture: MARIAM GHAEMICounting the ballot papers at the West Suffolk count Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Mr Hancock said he was "really pleased" to have increased his majority - the highest number of votes he's had as an MP for West Suffolk.

"I think that the result here, like results right across the country, demonstrate that there is a clear determination to get this country moving forward.

"And I'm absolutely determined to get straight down to London and back to work in parliament with a parliament that is going to deliver what it promises and deliver on the commitments and the decisions of the British people. That is what I will be doing straight away after this.

"And I think also the scale of the result here shows one other thing, and that is that positive, optimistic politics where you look and seek to bring people together rather than divide them, that is what people want in West Suffolk and that is what I'm determined to deliver."

He said: "Of course Brexit has been a very big issue, but it hasn't been the only issue.

"We have ended up in a position where, according to the polls, we are more trusted than Labour on the NHS for instance.

"That's a really important part of our agenda and also just this general sense that this country has been stuck and we need a majority government to get it going again."

Reacting to the result, Ms Unwin said it was a "real tragedy" people who needed representation were not going to have their voice heard.

Ms Tealby-Watson said the gains made by the Lib Dems in West Suffolk showed there was a "vigorous" debate still to be had about how to move the country forward.

The result in full:

- Matt Hancock (Con) 33,842

- Claire Unwin (Lab) 10,648

- Elfreda Tealby-Watson (Lib Dem) 4,685

- Donald Allwright (Green) 2,262

Turnout 64.56%

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ipswich’s block booking finally arrives... but will Town’s ‘midfield of the future’? - talking points as Blues host Rovers

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon. Pictured is Paul Lambert and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

General election 2019: The Essex results

Colchester's voters went to the polls for the third general election in five years Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A12, A120 and rail line are top priorities for Will Quince

Conservatives gathered in Colchester to cheer the return of Will Quince and Sir Bernard Jenkin as MPs Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Motorcyclist was twice limit when he fell off bike in Ipswich

Ashley Steward fell off his bike in Yew Tree Rise Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists