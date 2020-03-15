E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Government to ask over 70s asked to self-isolate for up to four months

PUBLISHED: 08:56 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 15 March 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says older people will be asked to isolate Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says older people will be asked to isolate Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that people aged over 70 will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months because of coronavirus.

Asked if that was in the Government's plan, Mr Hancock, speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday said: 'That is in the action plan, yes, and we will be setting it out with more detail when it is the right time to do so because we absolutely appreciate that it is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable, and it's for their own self-protection.'

Pressed on when the measure will be introduced, he said: 'Certainly in the coming weeks, absolutely.'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said coronavirus is 'a very significant challenge' that will 'disrupt the lives of almost everybody' in the UK.

Mr Hancock said: 'The measures that we're taking, the measures that we're looking at taking are very, very significant and they will disrupt the ordinary lives of almost everybody in the country in order to tackle this virus.'

