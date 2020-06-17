E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Matt Hancock apologises for ‘human mistake’ after breaking his own social distancing rules

PUBLISHED: 20:13 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:20 17 June 2020

Health secretary Matt Hancock placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for prime minister's questions. He has since apologised for breaking social distancing rules. Picture: BBC NEWS/PA WIRE

Health secretary Matt Hancock placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for prime minister's questions. He has since apologised for breaking social distancing rules. Picture: BBC NEWS/PA WIRE

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock has apologised for a “human mistake” after being filmed breaking his own social distancing rules in the House of Commons.

As secretary of state for the Department of Health and Social Care, Mr Hancock has been responsible for leading the government’s efforts to tackle coronavirus.

Alongside prime minister Boris Johnson, he has also been responsible for setting strict rules and restrictions on people’s way of life to halt the spread of the virus.

The key rule imposed by the government has been social distancing, where people not from the same household are told to stay at least two metres apart at all times - to prevent one person catching germs from another.

However, footage taken in Parliament shows Mr Hancock placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for prime minister’s questions on Wednesday.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has been criticised by Piers Morgan. Pictire: PAHealth secretary Matt Hancock has been criticised by Piers Morgan. Pictire: PA

He then remains standing right next to the colleague while waiting to be seated, despite floor markings guiding MPs in the chamber.

A third MP then appears to the pair’s right. The MP Mr Hancock had placed his arm around steps back, appearing to do so to stay socially distant.

You may also want to watch:

The incident caused fury on social media, with television presenter Piers Morgan saying: “Health Secretary ⁦@MattHancock has spent the last three months telling us all to socially distance at least 2m apart.

“This is him today ignoring that in Parliament.

“Yet again, one rule for them, another for us.”

WATCH: ‘One rule for them, another for us’ - Piers Morgan accuses Matt Hancock of breaking social distancing rules

After the incident, Mr Hancock said in a statement: “I’m so sorry for a human mistake on my part.

“Like all of us, I instinctively wanted to reach out to a friend I’d just seen - in this case, for the first time in many weeks. I realised my mistake and corrected myself.

“It shows how hard social distancing can be but it is so important that we all keep trying to do our bit.”

Parliament advice on proceedings during the Covid-19 pandemic states the House of Commons’ physical proceedings should be socially distanced and “in line with public health guidance”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock apologises for ‘human mistake’ after breaking his own social distancing rules

Health secretary Matt Hancock placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for prime minister's questions. He has since apologised for breaking social distancing rules. Picture: BBC NEWS/PA WIRE

Drug dealer jailed after £20k of cocaine and cannabis found in room

Nathan Barber has been jailed for 40 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Home and cars defaced with ‘right-wing’ graffiti

'Right-wing' graffiti has been sprayed on a house and two cars in Waldringfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dogs to patrol SnOasis site after ‘highly dangerous’ trespass incidents pose risk to life

An artist's impression of SnOasis, where there have been reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Onslow Suffolk/Snoasis

Have you been to Suffolk’s new garden centre yet?

Keith Bodsworth, whose business The Potting Shed has gone from strength to strength after starting up during lockdown back in April Picture: The Potting Shed
Drive 24