Matt Hancock backs Rishi Sunak to be prime minister
- Credit: PA
Matt Hancock is backing Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister.
The West Suffolk MP tweeted a video in support of the former chancellor ahead of the first hustings on Tuesday evening.
He said: "I'm voting for Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister. I know all of the candidates and I think that Rishi Sunak is the best placed out of all of them to take this country through difficult times.
"I've seen him working up close in some of the most difficult and challenging circumstances this country has faced in peacetime, and I know that he's got the character, he's got the experience and he's got the plan to get us through."
He is the latest Suffolk MP to announce who they will be supporting in the Conservative leadership contest that was triggered when Boris Johnson resigned last week.
Previously, Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey announced she was backing Liz Truss, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt endorsed Kemi Badenoch, and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said he was supporting Rishi Sunak, while Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter backed Jeremy Hunt.
Jo Churchill and Peter Aldous are the only Suffolk MPs who have not publicly announced who they are backing.
Ms Churchill said: "I haven’t declared for a candidate and may choose not to do so publicly.
Most Read
- 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
- 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
- 3 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
- 4 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
- 5 Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
- 6 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
- 7 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
- 8 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast
- 9 New fashion store opens in Suffolk seaside town
- 10 Review: The once-closed pub now making waves on Norfolk coast
"We have a lot of talent in the party. I see my job as to listen and work to ensure the final two candidates offer the country the best of that talent to lead us through these challenging times.
"I am happy as ever to receive the opinions and reflections of constituents."
Mr Aldous is expected to announce who he is supporting on Wednesday morning.
He said: "It's a major decision for us and I'm just taking what little time I've got to mull over it."
He added that he would consider the candidate's ability to "address the cost-of-living crisis", "put into practice the levelling up agenda", "maximise the opportunities" from Brexit, work well with the private sector, and to "instil an ethos of prosperity, probity and integrity".