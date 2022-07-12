Matt Hancock backs Rishi Sunak to be prime minister

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is backing Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister. - Credit: PA

Matt Hancock is backing Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister.

The West Suffolk MP tweeted a video in support of the former chancellor ahead of the first hustings on Tuesday evening.

He said: "I'm voting for Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister. I know all of the candidates and I think that Rishi Sunak is the best placed out of all of them to take this country through difficult times.

"I've seen him working up close in some of the most difficult and challenging circumstances this country has faced in peacetime, and I know that he's got the character, he's got the experience and he's got the plan to get us through."

I'm backing @RishiSunak for Prime Minister as he's the best candidate to lead this country



He's got the plan, the character & the experience to deliver for the country, and win the next election#Ready4Rishi https://t.co/Uzq2GgYzdl pic.twitter.com/M8Ed7hsH4M — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 12, 2022

He is the latest Suffolk MP to announce who they will be supporting in the Conservative leadership contest that was triggered when Boris Johnson resigned last week.

Previously, Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey announced she was backing Liz Truss, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt endorsed Kemi Badenoch, and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said he was supporting Rishi Sunak, while Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter backed Jeremy Hunt.

Jo Churchill and Peter Aldous are the only Suffolk MPs who have not publicly announced who they are backing.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Ms Churchill said: "I haven’t declared for a candidate and may choose not to do so publicly.

"We have a lot of talent in the party. I see my job as to listen and work to ensure the final two candidates offer the country the best of that talent to lead us through these challenging times.

"I am happy as ever to receive the opinions and reflections of constituents."

Mr Aldous is expected to announce who he is supporting on Wednesday morning.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: House of Commons

He said: "It's a major decision for us and I'm just taking what little time I've got to mull over it."

He added that he would consider the candidate's ability to "address the cost-of-living crisis", "put into practice the levelling up agenda", "maximise the opportunities" from Brexit, work well with the private sector, and to "instil an ethos of prosperity, probity and integrity".