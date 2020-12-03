E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matt Hancock pledges to take coronavirus vaccine on live TV

PUBLISHED: 10:38 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 03 December 2020

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has pledged to take the coronavirus vaccine on live TV Picture: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has pledged to take the coronavirus vaccine on live TV Picture: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has pledged to take the coronavirus vaccine with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan live on air.

Piers Morgan, co-presenter of Good Morning Britain, suggested the idea to the health secretary Picture: IAN WEST/PAPiers Morgan, co-presenter of Good Morning Britain, suggested the idea to the health secretary Picture: IAN WEST/PA

The UK has approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19, with the first doses due to be administered next week.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, Piers suggested to Mr Hancock that the pair, as well as co-presenter Susanna Reid, take the jab on live TV whenever it is made available.

The presenters said taking the vaccine to a live audience would help instil confidence in the public in its effectiveness at protecting against the virus.

Piers said: “I just feel like it’s really important if we’re going to get through this that enough people take it.” Mr Hancock replied: “I’ll take it with you, Piers. You’ve got to show leadership in these things.”

MORE: Matt Hancock reveals step grandfather died with coronavirus

