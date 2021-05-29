News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Health Secretary committed 'minor' breach of rules over family firm's NHS contract

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 10:10 AM May 29, 2021   
Matt Hancock MP

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has been found to have committed a 'minor' breach of the ministerial code by failing to declare that a family firm in which he held shares had won an NHS contract.

In a report into ministerial interests, the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, found that the failure to declare the link was a “technical” breach of the rules.

Lord Geidt, an independent adviser on ministerial standards, said: “I assess this earlier failure to declare the interest was as a result of his lack of knowledge and in no way deliberate, and therefore, in technical terms, a minor breach of the ministerial code.

“I have advised the Prime Minister accordingly.

“In coming to this finding, I recognise that Mr Hancock has acted with integrity throughout and that this event should in no way impugn his good character or ministerial record.”

Health Secretary Mr Hancock declared in the MPs’ register of interests in March this year that he owns 20% of shares in Topwood Limited, a firm owned by his sister and other close family members, which specialises in secure storage, shredding and scanning of documents.

The company, as first reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ), won a place on a framework to provide services to the English NHS in 2019, as well as contracts with the NHS in Wales, after the West Suffolk MP was appointed to his Cabinet brief in July 2018.

Most Read

  1. 1 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  2. 2 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
  3. 3 Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker
  1. 4 65,000 more Suffolk homes to get Ultrafast broadband
  2. 5 Bookings now open for magical tipsy underground tea 
  3. 6 Care home worker jailed for stealing wedding rings from elderly victims
  4. 7 Exit Interview: Sears' fast start drifted sideways before injury struck
  5. 8 £1.6m property with Tudor cottage and pool house for sale
  6. 9 See inside the 'rare' medieval hotel after its £10m revamp
  7. 10 Do you live in these areas where there were almost zero Covid cases last week?

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Hancock said: “I did not know about the framework decision, and so I do not think I could reasonably have been expected to declare it.

“Nor can I see how a conflict of interest can arise on a matter about which I had no knowledge.”

In his reply, Boris Johnson told Mr Hancock he agreed with Lord Geidt’s assessment and “I do not consider that any further action is required”.

In the same report, Lord Geidt also found the Prime Minister had not broken the code in relation to how the renovation of his Downing Street flat was funded, but criticised him for failing to take a “more rigorous” interest in the process.

West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rangers' Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Scottish P

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Seven new rapid coronavirus testing centres are opening in Suffolk within the next week.

Updated

22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus