Matt Hancock pays visit to Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:20 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 13 March 2019

Ipswich Hospital Heart Centre sister Pippa Wilson with Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock MP in the operating theatre Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Hospital Heart Centre sister Pippa Wilson with Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock MP in the operating theatre Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock visited the life-saving team at Ipswich Hospital’s Heart Centre last week.

Matt Hancock MP went behind the scenes in the operating theatre to watch a heart attack patient undergoing surgery Picture: PAGEPIXMatt Hancock MP went behind the scenes in the operating theatre to watch a heart attack patient undergoing surgery Picture: PAGEPIX

Mr Hancock toured the £5million specialist unit and went behind the scenes in an operating theatre to watch a heart attack patient undergoing surgery.

On his visit to the hospital Mr Hancock hosted a question and answer session with 130 members of clinical and support staff.

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said: “We were delighted to welcome the Secretary of State and to give him the opportunity to meet so many frontline and support staff.

“I’m very proud to be part of the NHS and today we were able to show him some examples of what makes it great locally, as well as talking about the challenges we face.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock MP speaks with healthcare assistant on Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospital Belinda Keys Picture: PAGEPIXSecretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock MP speaks with healthcare assistant on Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospital Belinda Keys Picture: PAGEPIX

The Ipswich Heart Centre opened in 2014 and is home to specialist theatres for planned coronary angioplasty. This is a life-saving operation where patients at risk of a heart attack have their narrowed arteries widened.

Heart Centre sister Pippa Wilson said: “I’m very proud of the care provided by my team and we are glad the Secretary of State saw first-hand a real life example of the treatment we provide, and how it can make a life-saving difference to patients.”

Patient Barry Parker, who met the Secretary of State on his visit to the hospital, said: “The staff at this place are fantastic.”

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to 'very strong winds'

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring 'fun factor' back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to 'very strong winds'

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring 'fun factor' back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to 'very strong winds'

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Rock choir concert raises money for charity scammed out of £10,000

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project (third from left) had her head shaved along with four other staff and volunteers at the concert Picture: ALLISON BURKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Man claims home plagued by midnight drone pests

Police are appealing for help finding the person flying drones in Brandon in the middle of the night. PHOTO: Niall Carson/PA Wire
