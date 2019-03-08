Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Regional MP Matt Hancock has withdrawn from the Tory leadership race.

Thank you for all your support. I have decided to withdraw from the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. I will now look for the best way to advance the values we fought for. pic.twitter.com/OGcAjf0S0f — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) 14 June 2019

Mr Hancock, health secretary and West Suffolk MP, secured just 20 votes in the first ballot of Conservative MPs, which left him in sixth place in the race to be the next leader.

The move leaves just six candidates in the battle for 10 Downing Street, with Boris Johnson the current frontrunner.

In a statement, Mr Hancock added: "I'm hugely grateful for the warm and enthusiastic support I've received throughout this campaign, and am proud of the way we managed to set the agenda by promoting new ideas to make people's lives better.

"I ran as the candidate of the future, but the Party is understandably looking for a candidate for the unique circumstances we face right now.

"I have therefore decided to withdraw from this contest, and I will look for the best way to advance the values we fought for, of free enterprise, and an open, aspirational, free society, underpinned by an optimistic belief in the value of each individual person.

"I will talk to all the other candidates about how these values can be best taken forward."