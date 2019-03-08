Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

PUBLISHED: 11:22 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 14 June 2019

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Regional MP Matt Hancock has withdrawn from the Tory leadership race.

Mr Hancock, health secretary and West Suffolk MP, secured just 20 votes in the first ballot of Conservative MPs, which left him in sixth place in the race to be the next leader.

The move leaves just six candidates in the battle for 10 Downing Street, with Boris Johnson the current frontrunner.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hancock tweeted: "Thank you for all your support. I have decided to withdraw from the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. I will now look for the best way to advance the values we fought for."

In a statement, Mr Hancock added: "I'm hugely grateful for the warm and enthusiastic support I've received throughout this campaign, and am proud of the way we managed to set the agenda by promoting new ideas to make people's lives better.

"I ran as the candidate of the future, but the Party is understandably looking for a candidate for the unique circumstances we face right now.

"I have therefore decided to withdraw from this contest, and I will look for the best way to advance the values we fought for, of free enterprise, and an open, aspirational, free society, underpinned by an optimistic belief in the value of each individual person.

"I will talk to all the other candidates about how these values can be best taken forward."

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich hotel offers free double room to dads who tell them ‘bad jokes’

Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Villagers facing final showdown with developer over plans for new homes

Campaigners from Long Melford outside Suffolk County Council offices in December Picture: NEIL PERRY

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 23- is it your day today?

Boris has had a good week. Will you? Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Woman injured in supermarket car park crash

The crash happened in the Morrison’s car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists