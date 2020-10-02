E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing Matthew, 34?

PUBLISHED: 15:42 02 October 2020

Matthew Bursey, 34, was last seen at his address in Exning on Thursday, October 1. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A search is under way for a 34-year-old man who went missing from Exning, near Newmarket.

Police are looking for Matthew Bursey, 34, who was last seen at his home on Thursday, October 1.

He is described as of slim build, with brown hair and was wearing a navy waist length jacket with navy chinos and brown trainers when he was last seen.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Sussex area.

Anyone with any information on Matthew’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting CAD reference Suffolk 470 of Thursday, October 1 or Sussex police CAD number 1436.

