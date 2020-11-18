E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Popular PE teacher and ‘devoted father’ died in cycle crash, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 November 2020

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: JACK FAMILY

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: JACK FAMILY

The family of a popular PE teacher who died in a tragic cycling crash has paid tribute to a “wonderful husband and devoted father”, at an inquest into his death.

Matthew Jack sadly died after being involved in a collision with a Land Rover at the junction between Flordon Road and the B1078 in Creeting St Mary on April 19.

At an inquest into the death of Mr Jack, who taught PE at Claydon High School for 19 years, his wife Rebecca paid tribute to her “wonderful husband”.

She said: “Matt was a wonderful husband and devoted father.

“Matt was an outstanding PE teacher. He was a very popular figure at the school where he worked for 19 years.

“He was a modest man who inspired confidence in those he taught through his excellent subject knowledge and his caring personality which was dedicated to supporting each and every young person he taught to aim high and succeed in all aspects of their lives.”

The court heard how Mr Jack, who lived in Stowupland, was cycling along Flordon Road towards the junction with the B107, known as Coddenham Road, during the morning of April 19 when he indicated that he was turning right.

He slowed down and nearly stopped, but continued out onto the road when he was struck by a Land Rover.

The court heard that the driver of the car “could do nothing” to avoid the collision.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics, Mr Jack was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the hearing, the family also moved to thank those in their local community for the support they have received in the past months.

Mrs Jack added: “We are grateful for all the love and support we have been shown through our family, friends, Forge Community Church and Claydon High School.

“Matt was a rock and an anchor to us and so many others. He has been a loving, supportive son, a wonderful husband and an amazing dad who always put his family first and loved us wholeheartedly.

“He was loyal, faithful, patient, kind and gentle, strong and dependable, and we thank God that he loved us so much and so well.

“We are all taking each day as it comes and trusting God to help us through.”

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Mr Jack died in a road traffic collision.

