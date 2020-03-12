Bomb hoax prisoner fails to return to Hollesley Bay

A man imprisoned at Hollesley Bay for offences including robbery and a bomb hoax has failed to return to prison, police have said.

Matthew Nutley, 46, is also serving time at the prison for possession of an offensive weapon and for false imprisonment offences.

Suffolk police said he failed to return to the prison on Thursday afternoon, March 12.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build, with blue eyes and grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Police believe he has links to the Middlesex area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: 'He should not be approached but anyone who believes they may have seen him, seen a male matching the description given, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 297 of 12 March 2020.'