Man admits armed raids on post office and village shop

22 June, 2020 - 19:00
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has admitted robbing a Suffolk convenience store and attempting to rob a post office while armed with a knife.

Matthew Thorndyke admitted robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of knife possession at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery at Fressingfield Stores, in Fressingfield, near Stradbroke, and carrying a kitchen knife on April 1 – stealing £3,190.70 of cash, alcohol and tobacco.

Thorndyke, who appeared at court on remand via video link from Norwich prison, also admitted attempted robbery and knife possession at the Post Office in nearby Hoxne on May 1.

No money was handed over and no one was harmed during the attempted robbery.

Thorndyke was arrested that evening and released on bail, but was rearrested and charged on May 4.

Sentencing was adjourned until August 3 at the same court.

