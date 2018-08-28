Overcast

Man charged with breaching restraining order

PUBLISHED: 12:37 23 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man has been charged with breach of a restraining order.

Matthew Ward, 29, of Stradbroke Road, Pakefield was charged with breaching a restraining order and was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court today (Friday, November 23).

It comes after police went to arrest a man in connection with the offence yesterday (Thursday). A police spokesman said: “Police yesterday afternoon attended a property on Stradbroke Road to arrest a man in connection with breach of a restraining order.

“The man refused to leave the property and made threats to self-harm.

“Following negotiations with the man he left the property and was subsequently taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. “No-one was hurt in the incident.”

Ward was subsequently charged and was due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court.

