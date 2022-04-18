'I feel quite humbled' award recognition for Suffolk tennis coach
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A tennis coach who spends six days a week teaching in his community has been recognised nationally for his efforts.
Matthew Watson, from East Bergholt Tennis Club, is celebrating picking up two awards on his way to being nominated for a national coaching prize.
Mr Watson has already picked up the Development Coach of the Year for both the county, and central and east region, and is therefore now up for the award at the 2022 LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) awards.
The awards acknowledge the achievements and contributions of people and organisations that help to deliver and grow tennis in Britain.
“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks after picking up two awards. I would like to thank East Bergholt Tennis Club, Suffolk LTA and the locally community for their support.
“I feel quite humbled, I’ve been coaching tennis for over 20 years now and had a few awards during that time but for these awards people have had to spend time filling out forms online which are quite detailed and may have taken 20 minutes or half an hour to fill out.
“It’s nice to be recognised and I’m hoping it will have a knock-on effect for people in our area.
Most Read
- 1 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
- 2 5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk
- 3 Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach
- 4 Stu says: Six observations following 1-0 loss at Rotherham
- 5 Woman, 64, becomes first person convicted of blocking oil depots
- 6 Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie
- 7 Missing 74-year-old woman found safe and well
- 8 Perfect weather allows Somersham pub to celebrate big anniversary
- 9 Suffolk basks in sunshine as crowds flock to beach
- 10 Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof
“I hope it’ll help to endorse what we’re offering so when people look into signing themselves or their children up to a course or the club, knowing someone’s got some recognition in the field that might help." Mr Watson said.
Mr Watson, who has been responsible for helping to turn the fortunes of East Bergholt tennis club around as well as leading projects to boost participation while coaching six days a week, said it would be "amazing" if he did pick up the national award on May 19.
“I think tennis is really important because it’s a combination of a number of things, it’s good for social interaction and mental health, it’s good for general fitness and exercise too," Mr Watson added.
The winners will be announced on May 19 at the LTA online national awards ceremony.