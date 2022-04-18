'I feel quite humbled' award recognition for Suffolk tennis coach

Matthew Watson coaches six days a week, and has already won the county and regional awards for Development Coach of the year 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A tennis coach who spends six days a week teaching in his community has been recognised nationally for his efforts.

Matthew Watson, from East Bergholt Tennis Club, is celebrating picking up two awards on his way to being nominated for a national coaching prize.

Mr Watson has already picked up the Development Coach of the Year for both the county, and central and east region, and is therefore now up for the award at the 2022 LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) awards.

The awards acknowledge the achievements and contributions of people and organisations that help to deliver and grow tennis in Britain.

Matthew Watson will find out if he has picked up the national award on May 19 at the LTA online awards ceremony. - Credit: Matthew Watson

“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks after picking up two awards. I would like to thank East Bergholt Tennis Club, Suffolk LTA and the locally community for their support.

“I feel quite humbled, I’ve been coaching tennis for over 20 years now and had a few awards during that time but for these awards people have had to spend time filling out forms online which are quite detailed and may have taken 20 minutes or half an hour to fill out.

“It’s nice to be recognised and I’m hoping it will have a knock-on effect for people in our area.

“I hope it’ll help to endorse what we’re offering so when people look into signing themselves or their children up to a course or the club, knowing someone’s got some recognition in the field that might help." Mr Watson said.

Mr Watson, who has been responsible for helping to turn the fortunes of East Bergholt tennis club around as well as leading projects to boost participation while coaching six days a week, said it would be "amazing" if he did pick up the national award on May 19.

“I think tennis is really important because it’s a combination of a number of things, it’s good for social interaction and mental health, it’s good for general fitness and exercise too," Mr Watson added.

The winners will be announced on May 19 at the LTA online national awards ceremony.



