'I still don't have many answers' - Mother seeks truth over son's death

Matty Page died suddenly in his Ipswich flat aged 42. Picture: HEATHER GOODERHAM Archant

Matthew Page, known to his friends and family at Matty, was found dead in his flat in Samuel Court, in April this year.

An inquest into his death, which took place at Suffolk Coroner’s Court yesterday, October 29, concluded that he had died of natural causes. However, details of what happened in the days preceding his death are still a mystery.

The court heard how he had been found in the living room of his flat on April 19 but it is still unknown when he actually died.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley heard that Mr Page’s door had been found to be unlocked and that a number of items had been removed from his house including a laptop and a large jar of money.

He remarked that this was unusual, as the 42-year-old was known to lock his door repeatedly when he returned home due to having OCD.

Evidence had also been found that Mr Page had been seriously unwell shortly before his death.

Mr Parsley added that someone “may well” have been with Mr Page shortly before or after his death.

He added that it “looked like” that person may have removed the missing items while Mr Page was incapacitated through illness.

He described this behaviour as “thoroughly reprehensible”.

Mr Page’s mother Heather Gooderham has now made an appeal to trace the man believed to be in the apartment.

Despite the coroners court and Suffolk police searching for him for six weeks, he has not been located. Mr Parsley said it is believed he may have left the county.

Ms Gooderham said she believes that he could be the key to finding out what happened.

She said: “It’s everything for me to have the answers about his death. I don’t even know the day he died.

“This guy may have the information about what really happened to Matty and his stuff.

“I don’t think anyone had anything to do with his death but I still don’t have many answers.

“Matty was a very nice man. He was very friendly and kind.”

Ms Goodman has asked anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man, who visited Mr Page every other day, to get in touch with this newspaper here.