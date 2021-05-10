News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Bring on staycation Britain' - Hospitality's joy at PM's announcement

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM May 10, 2021   
Brendan Padfield, owner of the award-winning gastropub The Unruly Pig, near Woodbridge

Brendan Padfield said the announcement is a huge boost for the hospitality industry - Credit: Claudia Gannon

Pubs, restaurants and indoor attractions have shared their joy at the further lifting of lockdown restrictions from May 17  – as their teams prepare for a bumper summer. 

Indoor dining at pubs and restaurants, as well as the indoor mixing of households – and hugging – are all allowed to return from next week, following Boris Johnson's Number 10 press conference on Monday.

For those in the hospitality industry, the lifting of restrictions is hoped to bring a summer of positivity, with an expected boom in trading as people head out to meet friends and family indoors once again. 

Brendan Padfield, owner of multi-award winning gastropub The Unruly Pig near Woodbridge, said the announcement "makes all the difference in the world".

The Unruly Pig at Bromeswell has been shortlisted for another award Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON

The owner of The Unruly Pig said this is the best news the hospitality industry has had in ages. - Credit: CLAUDIA GANNON

“Happy days are here again, hurrah!" he said. "I shall be counting down the days.

You may also want to watch:

"Hospitality has probably been the sector hit most hard by this pandemic – this is such welcome news.

"It will be a return to vague normality for us all, but for my business, this easing of regulation will make all the difference in the world."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
  2. 2 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
  3. 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
  2. 5 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
  3. 6 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win against Fleetwood
  5. 8 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
  6. 9 Queen writes to Lily, 5, in reply to condolences card
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching move for former loanee

Hotels, B&Bs and other indoor overnight accommodation will also be allowed to fully reopen – with Mr Padfield expecting a boom in local tourism.

He said: "For East Anglia as a region, this is the best news we have had in a very long time – it will be one huge boost for our tourist industry.

"Bring on staycation Britain."

The Hotel Folk, which runs hotels across Suffolk, has already experienced bookings going "through the roof".

Company CEO David Scott added: “We are expecting a record breaking summer with a high level of occupancy through into the autumn."

There is likely to be a similar situation in Essex, with Clacton Pier owners expecting a summer of fun.

Pier director Billy Ball said: "Let’s hope there are no setbacks, and we can all start to enjoy a fun summer in as a normal business environment as possible."

Children's indoor play centres will also reopen, alongside seaside attractions like Clacton Pier

Children's indoor play centres will also reopen, alongside seaside attractions like Clacton Pier - Credit: Mike Simmans Photography/Clacton Pier

A spokeswoman for the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds added the company is "thrilled" by Mr Johnson's announcement.

"We've been humbled by the huge amount of support we've been given during the past year and we're delighted to be back with great excitement and optimism for our future," she said. 

However, while the further relaxation of lockdown brings benefits both emotionally and economically, some charities have warned people may be left with heightened levels of anxiety and confusion.

Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk, says it the virus has shown what matters to people. Picture: AGE UK S

Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk, says it the virus has shown what matters to people. Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK - Credit: Archant

Jo Reeder, CEO of Suffolk charity BSEVC, which offers transport and mental health support to people across the county, said those aged over 65 could be among those facing fear.

She said: "While people will of course be excited to have been given that permission to get out and about and visit their friends and family again, there will be people with a sense of enhanced worry and anxiety about what it means for them.

"Prolonged isolation is really detrimental on mental health as we know. These people could have already been lonely before Covid, which has taken many of the support networks away from them.

"My concern is there will be a cohort who are anxious about what to do, where to go and how to reengage with their community.

"I think charitable and voluntary services will see a huge increase in want and need, with people having so many questions about what this means for them."

There is a chance to change our care system for the better. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Support services are expected to see an increase in calls due to enhanced feelings of anxiety - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ezra Hewing, head of education at Suffolk Mind, added it will take time to assess any benefits the lifting of lockdown has on mental health.

He said: "We know that it’s been hard for people to meet needs to feel connected to others and in control of their lives. As lockdown lifts this may help people to better meet those needs.

"However, we should keep in mind that some people still feel unsafe or lacking in confidence with reconnecting to others – or even anxious that we may see another lockdown before the summer is here. So, we may have to wait a while to see the full benefits."

Coronavirus
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead park

Live

How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A smiling Luke Chambers during the warm-up at Northampton Town

Football

A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus