Coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex rise again

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has risen again.

Data released by the government confirmed there have been 14 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk, taking the county’s total to 1,139.

The overall number of cases in Essex is now at 2,699 after 35 more positive tests were announced on Tuesday.

The news comes as the deaths of eight more coronavirus patients in Suffolk and north Essex - including one in their 20s at Ipswich Hospital - were confirmed.

Throughout the UK, there have 194,990 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29,427 deaths related to the disease.

