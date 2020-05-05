E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex rise again

PUBLISHED: 17:46 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 05 May 2020

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has risen again.

Data released by the government confirmed there have been 14 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk, taking the county’s total to 1,139.

The overall number of cases in Essex is now at 2,699 after 35 more positive tests were announced on Tuesday.

The news comes as the deaths of eight more coronavirus patients in Suffolk and north Essex - including one in their 20s at Ipswich Hospital - were confirmed.

Throughout the UK, there have 194,990 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29,427 deaths related to the disease.

MORE: Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Further coronavirus testing facilities opening in Suffolk and north Essex

The drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich has tested more than 3,000 people Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trial date set for man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Third of all care home deaths in Suffolk related to Covid-19 in last month

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24