May Day bank holiday to be moved back to coincide with VE Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:20 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 08 June 2019

The May Day bank holiday, which is traditionally a Monday, will be moved to the Friday next year to coincide with VE Day Picture: ALLISON BALAAM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

The early May Day bank holiday is set to be moved back four days next year - to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The bank holiday is usually held on the first Monday of the month but is now set to be put back so as to coincide with national events commemorating the day.

Sir Andrew Gregory, chief executive of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said he thought putting back the bank holiday was a "fitting" idea.

He said: "It is our duty to keep the events of the past alive in collective memory, including future generations - this is how we ensure that such a conflict never happens again.

"It is our hope that the nation takes a moment to reflect on the significance of this date, as a milestone that changed the course of history for the whole world."

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, is remembered on May 8 and marks the day Allied forces officially accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany, putting an end to World War Two.

When the idea of moving the date of the bank holiday was first pitched, it gained support from a number of Suffolk veterans.

Mark Peake, who was member of the armed forces for 24 years, said: "That's a great idea and a very important time in history to remember VE Day."

The bank holiday will be moved in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, however it may not change in Scotland as decisions on bank holidays are made by the devolved Scottish parliament in Holyrood.

Business secretary Greg Clark said moving the bank holiday was a "right and fitting tribute".

He added: "VE Day marked an historic moment in not only our nation's but the world's history and it is important that we commemorate this great occasion on its 75th anniversary.

"Honouring those who did their duty - whether on the battlefields of Europe or through their efforts and sacrifices here at home."

This is only the second time the bank holiday has been moved - it was switched from May 1 to May 8 in 1998 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day.

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

'I think he's got back to his best... it's such a shame' - McCarthy's praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

'The junction is dangerous': Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
