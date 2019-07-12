100-year-old May is serenaded by 40-piece orchestra on her birthday
RACHEL EDGE
A care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday in style - serenaded by a 40-piece orchestra.
May Peacock became a centenarian on Thursday and the care home she lives at, Mistley Manor, pulled put all the stops for her big day.
After a leisurely breakfast, May had her hair and make-up done before the afternoon's entertainment began.
After a quick chorus of Happy Birthday, band Past Times played a mix of golden oldies to the crowds in the sunshine.
The birthday girl was then entertained by Street Orchestra Live, who squeezed in a performance just hours before they were set to play in Colchester.
Sonny Smith, catering manager at the home, said when they heard it was May's birthday they couldn't resist coming to help celebrate.
"May had a fantastic time," he said.
"The day couldn't have gone any better.
"She absolutely loved it."