Video

100-year-old May is serenaded by 40-piece orchestra on her birthday

12 July, 2019 - 19:00
A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday in style - serenaded by a 40-piece orchestra.

Mrs Peacock with her card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGEMrs Peacock with her card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGE

May Peacock became a centenarian on Thursday and the care home she lives at, Mistley Manor, pulled put all the stops for her big day.

A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGEA 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After a leisurely breakfast, May had her hair and make-up done before the afternoon's entertainment began.

A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGEA 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After a quick chorus of Happy Birthday, band Past Times played a mix of golden oldies to the crowds in the sunshine.

Mrs Peacock with her family Picture: RACHEL EDGEMrs Peacock with her family Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The birthday girl was then entertained by Street Orchestra Live, who squeezed in a performance just hours before they were set to play in Colchester.

The 100th birthday party was held at Mistley Manor in Manningtree Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe 100th birthday party was held at Mistley Manor in Manningtree Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sonny Smith, catering manager at the home, said when they heard it was May's birthday they couldn't resist coming to help celebrate.

Mrs Peacock with her card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGEMrs Peacock with her card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"May had a fantastic time," he said.

Mrs Peacock celebrated her 100th birthday in style Picture: RACHEL EDGEMrs Peacock celebrated her 100th birthday in style Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"The day couldn't have gone any better.

May Peacock's telegram from the MP Amber Rudd Picture: RACHEL EDGEMay Peacock's telegram from the MP Amber Rudd Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"She absolutely loved it."

