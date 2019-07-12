Video

100-year-old May is serenaded by 40-piece orchestra on her birthday

A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday in style - serenaded by a 40-piece orchestra.

Mrs Peacock with her card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mrs Peacock with her card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGE

May Peacock became a centenarian on Thursday and the care home she lives at, Mistley Manor, pulled put all the stops for her big day.

After a leisurely breakfast, May had her hair and make-up done before the afternoon's entertainment began.

After a quick chorus of Happy Birthday, band Past Times played a mix of golden oldies to the crowds in the sunshine.

The birthday girl was then entertained by Street Orchestra Live, who squeezed in a performance just hours before they were set to play in Colchester.

The 100th birthday party was held at Mistley Manor in Manningtree Picture: RACHEL EDGE The 100th birthday party was held at Mistley Manor in Manningtree Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sonny Smith, catering manager at the home, said when they heard it was May's birthday they couldn't resist coming to help celebrate.

"May had a fantastic time," he said.

"The day couldn't have gone any better.

"She absolutely loved it."